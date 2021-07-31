27 mile Moral March for Democracy ends with rally at Texas Capitol

A rally was held at the Texas State Capitol today.

The rally, which was organized by The Poor People’s Campaign and its partners, concludes the 27-mile Moral March for Democracy that began in Georgetown earlier this week. The march was part of the Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action that continues Monday, Aug. 2, with a march led by faith leaders, poor people, and low-wage workers in Washington, D.C.

Organizers have compared this march to the one from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, to push Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act.

Luci B. Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, was invited as a special guest due to her ties to the history of American and Texas politics. Former Congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke also spoke at the event after marching with the group earlier in the week.

The rally included a musical performance from country music legend Willie Nelson.

Marchers demanded that Congress approve the following actions by Aug. 6, the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act:

Restoration of the full Voting Rights Act

Passage of the For the People's Act

An end to the filibuster

An increase in the federal minimum wage to $15/hour

Fair and respectful treatment of the nation's 11 million immigrants

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter