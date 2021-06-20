Beto O'Rourke holds voting rights rally at Texas capitol

Beto O'Rourke and his voter outreach organization Powered by People are partnering with other state and national voting rights leaders to hold the For the People Rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

The rally takes place just days before the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the For the People Act, a sweeping democracy reform bill that would expand voter access, reduce the influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering, and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.



The Austin rally will serve as the last stop on Powered by People's "Texas Drive for Democracy" campaign, in which O'Rourke visited 18 other Texas towns and cities-ranging from Midland to Texarkana to Houston-to hold town halls on democracy and voting rights and galvanize public support for the For the People Act.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

A number of Texas House and Senate Democrats will take part in the demonstration, some of whom will have recently returned from a visit to Washington, D.C. to discuss the For the People Act with Members of Congress and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

On May 30, the last day of the 87th Texas legislative session, House Democrats dramatically blocked a broad Republican-backed voting restrictions bill from heading to the governor's desk.



"I'm excited to partner with our state's courageous Democratic leaders to rally tens of thousands of Texans at the state Capitol to demand the passage of the For the People Act," said O'Rourke. "We need President Biden and every single senator on Capitol Hill to meet this moment in our country's history-to put politics aside and do what's needed to save our country's democracy before it's too late."



