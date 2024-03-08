Expand / Collapse search

3 arrested in connection to victim being beaten, shot: TCSO

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
article

Alyxandra Martinez, 33, of Austin; Eugene Tae, 36, of Austin; Luis Montemayor, 56, of Dallas.

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were arrested in connection to an organized crime ring, the sheriff's office said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 26, deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping in the 14200 block of FM 969. 

The victim had been beaten, shot and a ransom was demanded. The victim was later left on the side of a road in serious medical condition, according to TCSO.

On March 7, search and arrest warrants were executed at two locations in Travis County and one in Dallas. Execution of those search warrants resulted in the arrest of Luis Montemayor, 56, of Dallas, and Alyxandra Martinez, 33, of Austin. 

MORE STORIES

Both were charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, Aggravated Kidnapping for Ransom and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, all first-degree felonies. 

Eugene Tae, 36, of Austin, was already in custody. Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity was added to his list of charges.

Evidence collected at the various addresses includes:

  • 19 pistols
  • 1 revolver
  • 16 long guns
  • Ammunition
  • 3 kilos of crystal methamphetamine
  • Over $12,000.00 in cash
  • Stolen credit/debit cards
  • Stolen electronic devices
  • One stolen vehicle

The case remains open, and detectives are working to determine if additional suspects are involved.