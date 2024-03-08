Tennessee double murder suspect arrested in Cedar Park

article

The suspect in a double murder in Memphis, Tennessee has been arrested in Cedar Park.

Police say 21-year-old Devin Trust shot four people in December of 2023 and two of the victims succumbed to their wounds.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victims said they met Trust and two masked men at a carwash to sell marijuana and trade a gun. As they were negotiating the deal, they say Trust opened fire.

One of the victims returned fire, hitting Trust in the leg, genitals and stomach.

Police say video from the scene shows Trust falling limp as he continued firing into the car.

Investigators got a warrant for Trust on March 3 for two counts of murder and two counts of criminal attempt.

On March 7, the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Trust, who was believed to be hiding in the Austin area.

Later that day, members of the task force saw Trust in the 3100 block of Colonial Parkway in Cedar Park, where he was surrounded by officers at a residence and was taken into custody.

Trust was booked into the Travis County Jail where he will await further judicial proceedings and extradition.