3 Austin capital murder suspects arrested in connection to 2024 murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Three Austin capital murder suspects have been arrested by US Marshals.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police identify North Austin homicide victim; search continues for suspect
- Man dead after homicide in north Austin; no suspect in custody: APD
The backstory:
Austin police requested help from the U.S. Marshals to find and arrest three suspects wanted on capital murder charges from a shooting on May 4, 2024.
APD said the shooting was in the 1800 block of Colony Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Aden Munoz
An investigation led to the identification of three suspects who worked together to commit the murder.
On Feb. 7, Aden Munoz, AKA, "Jermiah," 18, of Austin; Bethany Libby, AKA, "Sista Grace," 37, of Austin; and Michael Carter, AKA, "Kujo," 23, of Austin, were arrested by U.S. Marshals.
The Source: Information from the U.S. Marshals