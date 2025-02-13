3 Austin capital murder suspects arrested in connection to 2024 murder

The Brief Three wanted suspects have been found and arrested APD said all three suspects are connected to a 2024 North Austin murder



Three Austin capital murder suspects have been arrested by US Marshals.

RELATED STORIES:

The backstory:

Austin police requested help from the U.S. Marshals to find and arrest three suspects wanted on capital murder charges from a shooting on May 4, 2024.

APD said the shooting was in the 1800 block of Colony Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Aden Munoz

An investigation led to the identification of three suspects who worked together to commit the murder.

On Feb. 7, Aden Munoz, AKA, "Jermiah," 18, of Austin; Bethany Libby, AKA, "Sista Grace," 37, of Austin; and Michael Carter, AKA, "Kujo," 23, of Austin, were arrested by U.S. Marshals.