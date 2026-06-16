3 Austin ISD middle schools struggling after release of STAAR test results

The Brief Austin ISD’s Burnet, Dobie and Webb middle schools are sitting directly in the crosshairs of a potential TEA takeover Each campus is one failing grade away from triggering state intervention This comes after the TEA released the spring 2026 STAAR test results



The Texas Education Agency released the spring 2026 STAAR test results Tuesday for third through eighth graders.

The numbers reveal a shift in Texas classrooms, including a surge in advanced math and a jump in middle school reading. State officials attributed those reading gains to a statewide school cell phone ban.

However, three struggling Austin ISD middle schools are not reflecting that same wave of improvement.

By the numbers:

The statewide data shows overall progress for grades three through eight. Math exams saw a four percentage point jump among fourth graders, returning them to pre-pandemic levels.

Eighth-grade reading scores rose by three percentage points. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath suggested the spike may be associated with the restrictions on phones.

However, Austin ISD’s Burnet, Dobie and Webb middle schools are sitting directly in the crosshairs of a potential TEA takeover. Each campus is one failing grade away from triggering state intervention. With the schools facing potential state action, parents have led several protests voicing their opposition in recent years.

"We demand more time to make plans for any schools facing restructuring plans, in particular, Dobbie, Webb, and Burnett Middle Schools," Austin ISD parent Vincent Tovar said. "We oppose the disruptive turnaround plans pushed by Austin ISD and TEA."

While district-wide middle school passing rates climbed slightly, state data shows 89% of seventh graders at Dobie Middle School failed to meet or approach grade level in math. Only 2% hit the "Meets Grade Level" benchmark. For social studies, 86% of Dobie eighth graders fell short.

Burnet Middle School posted similar numbers, with 86% of seventh graders failing to pass math. At Webb Middle School, 79% of sixth graders missed the mark in reading, and an equal percentage of eighth graders did not pass social studies.

"We do this because it helps us as school leaders improve. We also do this because moms and dads deserve this information," Morath said.

In March, Austin ISD trustees voted to hand operational control of the three campuses to a nonprofit partnership in an attempt to pause state accountability ratings. But the TEA rejected that move, stating that the nonprofit lacked a proven record of turning around struggling schools.

"We oppose charter and or TEA takeovers of our schools or a TEA takeover of AISD," Tovar said.

If any of the three campuses receive a fifth consecutive F rating this August, state law gives the education agency the power to replace the elected school board or close the campuses entirely.

What they're saying:

In a statement sent to FOX 7 Austin, Austin ISD officials said the initial STAAR results reflect positive growth, but added there are certain variables the district needs to understand before commenting further.

"Our 2025-26 preliminary STAAR results reflect a positive growth in student learning. This is a result of Austin ISD's continued focus on aligned curriculum, implementation of high-quality instructional materials, additional academic support, and strategic staffing. We believe all students in Austin ISD, no matter where they live within their district, can achieve high outcomes.

Where the preliminary results indicate areas of improvement, Austin ISD will continue to invest into our campuses that need additional academic support, including putting highly-effective teachers and curriculum support with the students who need them most.

In reference to individual schools, we are still waiting to receive additional variables, including individual student growth, rescoring tests and science cut scores, which are used to calculate final ratings. Until we better understand these variables, we cannot make a comprehensive comment at this time at the school-by-school level."