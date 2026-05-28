Bedichek Middle School closes its doors as Austin ISD faces budget deficit

The Brief Bedichek Middle School closed its doors for the last time after being open since 1972 The closure comes as Austin ISD faces a $181 million budget deficit District officials said closing the schools and international high school would save about $21 million



For decades, Bedichek Middle School has been part of South Austin history.

Thursday, May 28, was the last day students will walk the halls as the school prepares to close its doors for good.

What they're saying:

"The emotion, you just don't know. I mean, I hear the song with the commencement song as they're coming in and it just, my eyes are already starting to fill up knowing that it's not just him going through this, but this is no more," Bedichek Middle School parent Yvette Memijes said.

On Wednesday night, Memijes’ son, Mateo, received his accolades from Bedichek Middle School. Memijes said the moment meant more to her than just an eighth-grade graduation.

"Me and my brothers are all part of Bedichek," Memijes said.

She walked the same halls in the 1990s. They are the same hallways made famous in the cult classic "Dazed and Confused," which filmed scenes at the South Austin campus. Now, Memijes’ son is part of the final class to graduate from the middle school.

"I'm glad that he was able to get through all three years there before moving on to high school next year, because I know a lot of kids have to go to another school," Memijes said.

To honor Bedichek’s legacy, students painted murals that will hang at the schools they’ll transition to next year. For many families, it is a way to make sure their school isn’t forgotten.

"There's so much history there," Memijes said.

Even as the building prepares to close, Yvette said the memories will always stay.

"We had a lot of fun there, we had lots of experiences, a lot of memories, especially with all the activities that they were in, so I appreciate all the staff. I know it's hard for them," Memijes said. "Once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat."

Dig deeper:

Bedichek Middle School, which opened in 1972, is one of 10 campuses the Austin ISD board voted to close as the district faces a $181 million budget deficit.

District officials said closing the schools and international high school would save about $21 million.

Starting next fall, Bedichek and Martin Middle Schools, Barrington, Becker, Dawson, Oak Springs, Ridgetop, Sunset Valley, and Widen Elementaries, along with Winn Montessori School, will all close.

Students will be rezoned to other campuses.