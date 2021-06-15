32-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his mother

The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested a 32-year-old for a homicide on Rundberg Lane over the weekend. The victim, Lidia Carapia-Hernandez, was the suspect's mother.

According to police, Austin 911 received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 about a shooting in the 1900 block of West Rundberg Lane. Although the caller was not able to provide a good address, officers were able to find the location and the victim, according to police.

She was quickly transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased at 4:07 p.m.

The victim’s son, Augustine Moreno, was on the scene, according to police.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to investigate. As a result of the investigation, Augustine was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently being held at the Travis County Jail.

The case is still under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.



You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

