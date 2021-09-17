Preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake reported in Carson

A preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Carson area Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened 0.62 mile east-southeast of Carson. Its depth was reported at about 9 miles, according to the USGS.

SkyFOX was over a fire at a refinery in Carson, which the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later explained the fire was part of a safety flare.

The Los Angeles Police Department said no significant incidents have been reported across the city in relation to the earthquake.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

