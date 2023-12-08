59th annual Austin Trail of Lights kicks off in Zilker Park

Friday kicked off the 59th annual Austin Trail of Lights, the city's longest-running holiday display.

Thousands of people attended, and 400,000 people are expected throughout the 14 nights. The event runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 23 except on Mondays.

Not only is it a tradition for the city, but for many families as well.

"[I've been coming] many decades, let's put it that way," attendee Debbie Reynolds said.

"I've been coming to Trail of Lights since I was in college and to be back is just so special, it's what makes Austin special and I love that," attendee Abbas Hussain said.

The event showcases more than two million lights, 96 lighted holiday trees, and 70 displays and tunnels.

"I think it's fun, great for kids to see the lights, Santa Claus is here, great weather to walk around with family," attendee Nicole Marshall said.

"A lot of traffic but it's worth it once you get here," Reynolds said.

The event has grown over the years.

"I've actually been coming to Trail of Lights for about ten years now, and this has been the best year so far," Hussain said.

If you're planning on heading over this weekend, Dec. 9 is paid general admission. Dec. 10 is UT Night which will be free.

