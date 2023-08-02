6 seasonal city pools extend operations through Sept. 24

Six seasonal City of Austin pools will be extending their operations through Sept. 24.

The city says the extension is due to the ongoing heatwave and sufficient lifeguard staffing.

Garrison, Govalle, Mabel Davis, Northwest, Shipe and Walnut Creek pools will be open through Sept. 24.

In addition to the pools, the Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) is extending the operation of its splash pads through Halloween to improve access to water for the community.

The city is warning residents that all pools except Barton Springs and Deep Eddy will be closing early at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 as most lifeguard staff are students who return to school in mid-August.

For more information about pools and splash pads including hours of operation, click here.