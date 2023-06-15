Austin pools reopen after increased wages, worker solidarity

As temperatures in Austin ramp up into the triple digits , residents can now find solace in the city’s 32 public pools, many of which opened on Monday for the first time since 2019.

This, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, is due to a massive increase in lifeguard employment.

Parks and Recreation employed a record of 865 lifeguards in 2019, according to assistant director Lucas Massie. However, this number fell to 234 during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lifeguard employment crept up slowly to 542 in 2021 and 690 in 2022, and so far this summer, 712 lifeguards are on staff.

"We’re back to pre-pandemic levels," Massie said. "Our target number [of lifeguards] is 850."

Lifeguards, however, haven’t just appeared out of nowhere. One reason for the increased numbers is a new wage increase from $16 an hour in 2022 to $20 an hour, which was accompanied by a set of hiring bonuses that promise up to an additional $750 for the summer.

These incentives, announced at the end of 2022 , are in part the result of a nearly two year organizing effort by Austin lifeguards.

Lifeguards United, an organization of working lifeguards in Austin, formed in 2021 as a result of significant staffing shortages, low wages and concerns with working conditions. Since early 2022, members of Lifeguards United have been pushing the city and the Parks and Recreation department to change.

"We [initially] proposed a $22 an hour living wage… they compromised it down to $20," said Scott Cobb, an organizer with Lifeguards United. "Austin is doing these things because Austin lifeguards have been pushing Parks and Recreation."

Lifeguards drew the attention of the public, forming a petition detailing their demands and receiving over 600 signatures. Cobb and another member of Lifeguards United, Sofia Peña, were also recognized for their efforts, receiving the Barton Springs Community Award in winter of 2022.

"It was effective. We had the support of the community," Cobb said. "Our efforts resulted in all the pools being opened."

Despite this year’s improvements, lifeguards still face adverse conditions. Part-time lifeguards, who make up a vast majority of lifeguard positions, are expected to work busy holidays without bonuses such as time and a half pay. Benefits and pay, while improved, still fall below the initial demands made by Lifeguards United in early 2022.

Additionally, although staffing has increased enough to re-open the pools, current numbers show a deficit of over 100 lifeguards compared to the city’s target numbers.

According to Cobb, workers can tell.

"Lifeguards are stretched very thin, and we’re being scheduled to work overtime… It’s very draining," Cobb said. "It’s a responsible job, and it should be paid accordingly."

At the end of the day, Cobb is glad that Lifeguards United has gotten this far.

"I’m happy that the people of Austin can enjoy their pools," Cobb said. "When you’re out there on the holidays and the temperatures are rising, just say hi to the lifeguards."