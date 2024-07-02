Man arrested for shooting victim during attempted robbery in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - A man was arrested after a shooting during an attempted robbery at a Kyle gas station on Monday.
Kyle police said on Monday, July 1, around 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at 20925 Interstate 35.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery. The shooter had already left the gas station.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, and is in stable condition.
Around 11:41 p.m., officers found the shooter and arrested him. He was identified as 50-year-old Edward Ramirez.
As officers were arresting Ramirez, they found the gun believed to be used in the attempted robbery.
Ramirez has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery, as well as previous warrants for traffic violations and failing to appear.
He is currently being held at the Hays County Jail.