76 homes evacuated due to 200-acre grass fire in Florence

Seventy-six homes have been evacuated due to a grass fire in Florence. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the fire is now 80 percent contained.

WCSO says that just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a large grass fire was reported near 4271 County Road 233 in Florence.

The fire grew to about 200 acres. One structure was lost according to WCSO and one firefighter had to be transported with a heat-related injury.

Florence Fire Department, Leander Fire Department, Liberty Hill Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, Cedar Park Fire Department, Jarrell Fire Department, Travis County ESD1, Williamson County EMS, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Emergency Management, and several law enforcement agencies are responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.