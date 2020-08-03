Body found in eastern Williamson County confirmed as missing Austin man

A body matching the description of a missing Austin man was found on August 3 in Granger, Texas.

On Thursday, officials confirmed the body to be that of missing 63-year-old Austin man Mark Yarbrough.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death suspicious and is asking the public for help. Based on how his body was found, police said they are treating this as an active investigation for a suspicious death.

“It’s not the resolution that we wanted but the investigation is just beginning,” said WCSO Commander Gary Haston.

After multiple volunteer groups searched for nearly a week in eastern Williamson County, deputies were brought to a rural area near Granger where the body was found deeply embedded in a wooded area.

“We’re sorry that we were unable to find Mark alive. We thank the volunteers that helped during the relentless search that’s been going on for 6 days both day and night,” said Haston.

With the body found, the case is far from closed. “At this time the events surrounding the death of potentially Mr. Yarbrough are being considered suspicious. There are unanswered questions that exist and we need the public to give us a call,” said Haston.

Yarbrough was reported missing when he didn’t arrive at a friend's house in Granger. His car was found crashed along with his keys and wallet. “The area where we found the body was very heavily wooded very bad terrain, it’s rough out there,” said Haston.

Deputies interviewed those close to Yarbrough as well as those who may have seen him the day he went missing on July 27th.

"Until we can get the autopsy back to determine what his cause of death is then we are talking with a lot of people and investigation what we can to learn what we can,” said Hastion.

Right now the sheriff’s office is not saying if there was any trauma to the body or how the car crashed. The autopsy is currently being done in Travis County.

WCSO is asking anyone who spoke to Mark Yarbrough prior to his disappearance to contact them at 512-943-1313.

Initially, deputies believed that 63-year-old Mark Yarbrough may have become disoriented while traveling in a rural area of Williamson County and were concerned for his safety.