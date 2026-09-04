8 people found trapped in rail car near Texas border

The Brief Border Patrol agents found eight people trapped in a rail car during an inspection in Knippa. A child was among the eight that were rescued. Border Patrol chief says the "situation could have had a tragic outcome."



Eight people were found trapped inside a rail car near the Texas border this week.

What we know:

According to U.S. Border Patrol, agents were conducting an inspection of a train Sunday near Knippa when a dog directed their attention to a freight car. Agents found seven adults and a child locked inside.

What they're saying:

"Alien smugglers have no regard for those they prey upon," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good. "Temperatures in this area exceed 100 degrees daily. Were it not for the actions of our highly trained agents, this situation could have had a tragic outcome."

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Knippa reached nearly 100 degrees Sunday.

The people who were rescued were treated for injuries and then sent to the Uvalde Station for processing, according to Border Patrol.

Who was in the train car?

By the numbers:

Border Patrol agents said the individuals consisted of three Mexican nationals, three Salvadorans, one Guatemalan and one Chinese national.