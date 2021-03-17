9-year-old Mount Dora boy missing for nearly 2 weeks found safe

article

Authorities have canceled the Florida Missing Child Alert for 9-year-old John Weldon.

They say John is safe and the case has been resolved.

"We are happy to report 9-year-old John Weldon has been located and is safe," the City of Mount Dora wrote in an email to FOX 35 News.

No other information has been released.

John had been missing since March 3. Mount Dora police believe he was with Daryl Weldon, 42, and they could have been traveling out of state, possibly to Colorado or Wisconsin.

A Missing Child Alert was issued on March 9.

