Abandoned 3-story building fire spreads to hotel in South Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is responding to a three-story building fire in south Austin

The fire started in an abandoned three-story building that then spread to the Casulo Hotel, AFD said.

VIDEO: 3-story building fire in South Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a three-story building fire in South Austin.

  (Austin Fire Department)

AFD said firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of S-IH 35 frontage road.

There were reports of a three-story building fully involved with fire. AFD said there was also structural collapse on the second floor with multiple exposures.

View of fire from I-35 frontage road (Austin Transportation and Public Works)

Austin Transportation and Public Works says the fire has blocked one lane along the I-35 northbound frontage road.

AFD said it was upgraded to a four-alarm.

So far, there have not been reports of any injuries.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Fire in south Austin: Viewer video

Video courtesy Bee Dee.

AFD says that crews are searching the area for any possible fire activity due to brands carried in windy conditions.

  (Austin Fire Department)

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates