Abandoned 3-story building fire spreads to hotel in South Austin

The Austin Fire Department is responding to a three-story building fire in south Austin.

The fire started in an abandoned three-story building that then spread to the Casulo Hotel, AFD said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

AFD said firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of S-IH 35 frontage road.

There were reports of a three-story building fully involved with fire. AFD said there was also structural collapse on the second floor with multiple exposures.

View of fire from I-35 frontage road (Austin Transportation and Public Works)

Austin Transportation and Public Works says the fire has blocked one lane along the I-35 northbound frontage road.

AFD said it was upgraded to a four-alarm.

So far, there have not been reports of any injuries.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

AFD says that crews are searching the area for any possible fire activity due to brands carried in windy conditions.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

