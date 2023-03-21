Abandoned downtown Austin building fire under investigation

article

The Austin Fire Department says it is investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned building downtown.

Crews responded to the fire at 903 Congress at around 12 a.m.

The fire was declared under control about an hour later.

AFD was still on the scene at 9 a.m. as crews watched the fire and extinguished small flare-ups.

Officials say no one was in the building and that there were no injuries reported.

Damage was contained to the building where the fire started.