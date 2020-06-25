Austin Public Health investigating party of 300 teenagers in Lakeway

Austin Public Health is investigating a party held in Lakeway last weekend where 300 teenagers reportedly attended.

APH says some of the teens were awaiting test results for COVID-19 at the time of the party and have now received positive results.

Health officials are working on contact tracing now. Anyone who attended this party or came into contact with someone who did is advised to get tested for COVID-19.

Baylor, Scott and White has created a pop-up testing site for those who attended the party and people they have interacted with a chance to get tested tomorrow (6/27).

RELATED: Outdoor gatherings that exceed 100 people now prohibited in Travis County

The test site is at the BSWH Lakeway Specialty Clinic at 200 Medical Parkway in Lakeway.

Advertisement

Officials say the arrival Instructions are to turn onto Flint Rock Trace from 620. Turn onto Medical Parkway. You will pass the hospital and Medical Office Building on your right. Turn right into the parking lot and get in line.

People are asked to remain in vehicles and staff will approach for intake. Masks are required.

Time slots are for last name A-M 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Last name N-Z 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 pm.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

If someone is already a BSWH patient, they don’t need to go through the process of registering. We will simply need their name, date of birth, and phone number.

Here's the steps those who need to get tested should take:

Step 1: Organizer has each individual pre-register:

Option 1: Create an account online at https://register.mybswhealth.com/

Option 2: Download the MyBSWHealth app on your phone by texting “BETTER” to 88408 to create an account.

When asked, “Did you received an activation code…?” select NO.

Once into the web site or app, complete the free COVID screening, but DO NOT complete the EVisit section.

RELATED: City of Lakeway issues disaster declaration due to coronavirus

Step 2: Once individual confirms with the organizer that they are registered, organizer adds their name, DOB, and phone to list and asks individual to show up at test site at the appropriate time.

Officials say for positive results, people will receive a call and for negative results, they’ll receive a message in MyBSWHealth.

Results take about 72 hours.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Austin Public Health is asking the wider community to take daily preventative actions to stop the spread of disease, including:

Work with your primary doctor if you have insurance. Free testing is reserved for those without insurance

Don’t wait for your test results before isolating. If you have symptoms or think you were in contact with someone who tested positive, self-isolate and right away

Wash your hands

Wear a mask in public

Cover sneezes and coughs with a bent elbow or tissue

Avoid touching your face

For more information on testing and COVID-19, visit the city of Austin's COVID-19 information page.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.