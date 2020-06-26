New Braunfels closes riverside parks, postpones 4th of July fireworks

The City of New Braunfels is taking additional measures against COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the area.

According to the city, effective at noon June 26, all river parks along the Comal River and Guadalupe River within the city limits of New Braunfels are closing. These parks include:

Prince Solms Park

Hinman Island

River Acres Park

Cypress Bend Park.

Additionally, all other city-owned riverfront property controlled or maintained by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will also close. These include:

Wading pool in Landa Park

Garden St. Exit

Last Public Exit

The area under the Faust Street Bridge

The city has also announced that the 4th of July fireworks display in Landa Park has been postponed to a date that has not yet been determined.

The closures come the same day that Gov. Abbott has decided to roll back some parts of his reopening plan as COVID-19 cases in Texas continue to rise. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations have increased and the positivity rate in Texas increased above 10%, which the Governor previously stated would lead to further preventative action.

"City officials are asking residents to please stay home and safely enjoy the 4th of July weekend while following the CDC’s recommendations and the Governor’s Executive Orders," a press release from the city stated.

Find out more about the New Braunfels closures here.

