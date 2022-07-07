Abbott authorizes return of undocumented immigrants in Texas to border

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to apprehend undocumented immigrants who cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.

In a press release, Gov. Abbott blamed the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 expulsions and the Remain-in-Mexico policy for "historic levels of illegal crossings."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border to stop this criminal enterprise endangering our communities," said Gov. Abbott. "As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those challenges caused by the Biden Administration."

This comes after the Department of Justice said it was investigating alleged civil rights violations under Operation Lone Star, the multi billion-dollar border initiative announced last year, according to state records obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune.

You can read the full executive order here.