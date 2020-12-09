Abbott plans for 100,000 people to begin the vaccination process

As vaccines for COVID-19 are getting ready to become available, Governor Greg Abbott along with other governor’s across the country met in Washington DC to discuss how quickly the vaccine can be distributed. “(Texas is) Ready to make sure that we do put needles to arms within 24 to 48 hours as soon as we get those vaccines,” said Abbott.

Governor Abbott said the State of Texas has been practicing distribution since the spring. Right now, more than 7,000 providers across the state are set to receive the vaccine. “The providers include hospitals, private healthcare providers, nursing homes, local pharmacies, and large pharmacy chains,” said Abbott.

Abbott said the state’s goal is to have 100,000 people to start the vaccine process within 2 days. “We’ve actually run several mock distributions in advance to make sure when it does arrive we will have eliminated any of the potential missteps,” said Abbott.

He said he has plans to remind people about taking the second vaccine by having a state-wide communication plan, this includes text messages phone calls, and emails. “To make sure there’s an inescapable way for people learn exactly what they need to do to make sure that they get that second dose to make sure that they are fully vaccinated,” said Abbott.

Abbott closed his statement by reminding Texans that getting the vaccine is not mandatory.

