Abbott says he'll veto budget article that funds legislative branch

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will veto an article in the state budget that funds the legislative branch.

Abbott made the announcement via Twitter saying, "I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned"

The move comes as Texas House Democrats staged a walkout and blocked passage of a controversial voting bill in the final hours of the legislative session.

The Texas House had a deadline of midnight to get Senate Bill 7 to Abbott's desk but Democrats essentially ran the clock. The Texas Senate had passed the GOP-led SB7 early Sunday morning so it was up to the House to pass it in the remaining hours of the session.

The bill prohibits ballot drop boxes and drive-thru voting. It also limits early voting hours to between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., with the exception of Sunday mornings. Voters would have to request a mail-in ballot in order to vote by mail and provide a driver’s license number or Social Security number.

Abbott has already said he's planning to call a special session to address the voting bill.