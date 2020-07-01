ABIA announces new measures to keep travelers safe during COVID-19 outbreak

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has announced new measures aimed at protecting travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new changes include:

New stanchion signage throughout the terminal to encourage physical distancing.

New digital signage in gate areas and visitors’ center to encourage physical distancing, face coverings, and good hygiene.

Additional hand sanitizing stations.

Visual aids for physical distancing in the terminal, garages, and other facilities.

Overhead announcements promoting adherence to public health best practices, such as wearing a face covering, physical distancing, and other CDC-recommended protocols.

Protective Plexiglass barriers in common areas including ticket counters and gate counters.

Additional cleaning throughout the terminal, including TSA security checkpoints, the Customs & Border Protection Federal Inspection Services (FIS) area, and hold room areas.

Restrooms will be cleaned every 90 minutes and deep-cleaned overnight.

An on-call disinfectant team for decontamination, deep cleaning and other protocols when necessary.

Temporary closure of the Economy Lot to mitigate the crowded nature of parking shuttles. Parking rates in the Blue and Red Garages have been discounted so passengers can safely park near the Barbara Jordan Terminal and walk a short distance to it.

The airport says they have already enhanced cleaning practices and installed signage to promote adherence to public health guidance.

“Our staff is busy working with our partners and across divisions to ensure a safe and healthy passenger experience for customers,” said Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

ABIA says the new measures come as passenger traffic has gradually increased over the past couple of weeks alongside an increase in positive COVID-19 cases occurring in Texas.

The airport has also released a list of precautions that travelers can take to better protect themselves during the outbreak.

The precautions include:

When making decisions about whether or not to travel, check guidance from the CDC, public health authorities, and arrival destinations.

Passengers must wear a face covering when traveling through AUS. Limited face coverings can be purchased at several locations pre- and post-security.

Passengers are encouraged to utilize mobile boarding passes and to check in from home when possible, helping to limit touchpoints.

Those picking up or dropping off passengers should not enter the Barbara Jordan Terminal; instead, they should wait in the Cell Phone Lot and stay in their vehicles unless they are assisting unaccompanied minors, passengers with disabilities, or others who need assistance.

Everyone inside airport facilities should continue to maintain a safe physical distance, wash their hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes.

The airport is also alerting travelers that most airline partners are requiring passengers to wear face coverings during their flights. ABIA says masks are available for sale in several locations both pre and post-security.

