Austin Public Health addressing steps being taken to curb spread of COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases inch closer to the 10,000 mark in Travis County, Austin Public Health officials are addressing the steps being taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Travis County hit a record number of hospitalizations yesterday and officials will be answering questions from local media on the COVID-19 response. The news conference will be aired live online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

City officials are taking the rise in cases around Austin very seriously. In Austin Mayor Steve Adler's "Got A Minute" segment, the mayor says taking action now will help to prevent overwhelming our hospital systems over the next several weeks.

With the July 4th holiday weekend approaching, Mayor Adler says the best thing citizens can do is stay at home.

City parks and recreational facilities, as well those in the Travis County Parks system, will be closed through the holiday weekend to deter people from going out.

In addition, the Austin Convention Center is being prepared as a place to care for additional COVID-19 patients if it's needed. The alternative plan was set up back in March and officials say they're bringing in enough supplies and equipment to treat up to 1,500 people.

