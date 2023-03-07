Women impacted by abortion laws file case against Texas

Multiple women who say they've been impacted by what many call the extreme abortion laws in Texas has announced a joint lawsuit.

The Center for Reproductive Rights says it is filing an unprecedented lawsuit on behalf of Texans harmed by the state’s abortion bans.

The group made the announcement on the North Lawn of the Texas State Capitol.

Speakers included multiple patients who are plaintiffs in the case, as well as Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup.