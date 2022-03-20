ACC Cypress Creek Campus to close March 21 due to water leak
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Austin Community College (ACC) says its Cypress Creek campus in Cedar Park will be closed on Monday, March 21.
All classes and activities on campus are canceled for Monday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, March 22.
ACC says that employees impacted by the closure should work with their supervisors regarding their work location for the day. Students are instructed to contact their professors concerning their classes.
ACC says the closure is due to a damaged water line which resulted in a major water leak and the campus being without water.
All other ACC campuses remain on a regular schedule and will reopen as expected on Monday, March 21, following the spring break.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter