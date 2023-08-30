ACC closes building on Hays Campus due to power outage

Austin Community College has closed a building on its Hays Campus in Kyle due to a power outage Wednesday.

Building 1000 was closed as of 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Classes, work and activities in that building have been canceled for the rest of the day.

The Public Safety Training Center at Hays Campus and all other ACC campuses remain open and on their regular schedules.

The college expects to reopen Building 1000 on Thursday, Aug. 31 and the campus is expected to resume its regular schedule.