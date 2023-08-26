San Marcos police investigating shooting involving off-duty Kyle police officer

Police in San Marcos are investigating a shooting that left an off-duty Kyle police officer in the hospital early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, San Marcos police were dispatched to the Encino Pointe Apartments at 1800 Post Road in response to 911 calls referencing multiple gunshots heard near building 13.

Police received an additional call to 911 from an off-duty officer with the Kyle Police Department. The officer said he had been shot while working as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, the off-duty officer told 911 that he heard gunshots or fireworks.

The officer approached a man and a woman outside of building 13 to investigate, and that the man pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward the officer, firing at least two shots and hitting the officer once.

The officer was wearing a badge when he was shot.

According to police, the Kyle officer discharged his weapon, but the suspect was not struck. The officer was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and is expected to recover.

Upon arrival, San Marcos police officers found the suspect, 22-year-old Joseph Sifuentes, inside a unit at the apartment complex with several other occupants. Sifuentes matched the description provided by the off-duty officer.

Investigators initiated a search warrant, during which they found evidence believed to be related to the shooting, including the suspected firearm believed used to shoot the off-duty officer.

Sifuentes was transported to the Hays County Jail and faces multiple charges, including Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Obstruction or Retaliation. The suspect also faces other charges from previously-issued arrest warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.