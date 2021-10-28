ACC Round Rock Campus closed due to area-wide power outage
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Austin Community College says that its Round Rock campus will be closed Thursday due to an area-wide power outage.
All Round Rock Campus classes and activities are canceled for the remainder of the day and will resume as scheduled on Friday, October 29. All other ACC campuses remain open and on a regular schedule.
Updates will be posted on the ACC homepage and on the District's Facebook and Twitter pages.
