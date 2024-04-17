ACC South Austin campus evacuating due to second bomb threat

A second bomb threat has prompted another evacuation of Austin Community College's South Austin campus.

ACC police are investigating. ACC says that the campus began evacuating at 5:15 p.m.

All other campuses are operating on normal schedules.

This is the second bomb threat in the last 12 hours for ACC South Austin, but police did not find a device on campus during the previous evacuation. It is currently unknown if the threats are connected.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.