ACL releases full schedule for 2023 music festival

Austin City Limits has released the full schedule for its annual two-weekend festival in Zilker Park this coming October.

The festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15, will showcase bands and artists across eight stages around Zilker Park.

The annual festival draws hundreds of thousands of people to Zilker Park every year to enjoy performances from some of music's top artists.

Headlining the festival this year are acts from a variety of genres, including Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers, The 1975 and more.

See the complete schedule here, and visit the festival website to see more information and to purchase tickets.