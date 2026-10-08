Iconic Austin music venue named Theater of the Year
AUSTIN, Texas - ACL Live at the Moody Theater has received another honor: Theater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association.
The iconic Austin music venue received the distinction during a ceremony Tuesday in Nashville.
What they're saying:
The IEBA Honors & Awards are an annual industry-voted program designed to honor organizations, venues, talent buyers, agents, promoters and other live entertainment professionals.
"This award is a meaningful recognition of the dedication and immense effort our entire team brings to ACL Live every day," said Samantha Garrett, assistant general manager of ACL Live. "I’m especially proud of our talent team for accepting this award from their peers. This is an occasion to celebrate their care for and stewardship of our iconic venue, as well as the role our entire team plays in its success."
ACL Live has been nominated for IEBA's Theater of the Year for the past three years.
Learn more about ACL Live here.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Willie Nelson (R) and Bonnie Raitt perform in concert during the ACL Hall of Fame taping at ACL Live on October 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Other winners
Big picture view:
ACL Live wasn't the only venue honored Tuesday night.
Other venue winners include:
- Club of the Year: The Pinnacle Nashville
- Casino of the Year: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
- Arena of the Year: Madison Square Garden
- Amphitheater of the Year: The Gorge Amphitheatre
- Fair/Expo of the Year: Minnesota State Fair
- Festival of the Year: Bourbon & Beyond
Industry professionals honored include:
- Club buyer of the year: Sonia Grover, First Avenue
- Casino buyer of the year: Drew Dixon, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
- Corporate buyer of the year: EastCoast Entertainment
- International buyer of the year: Jim Cressman, Invictus Entertainment
- Fair/expo buyer of the year: Lisa Sexton, OC Fair
- Festival buyer of the year: Tom Hoppa, Danny Wimmer Presents
- Venue executive of the year: David Kells, Bridgestone Arena
- Young professional of the year: Spencer Zubrow, Pinnacle Entertainment
- Music & entertainment industry educator of the year: Ed Traversari, Point Park University
- Boutique agency agent of the year: Heath Baumhor, Reliant Talent
- Major agency agent of the year: Becky Gardenhire, WME
- Promoter of the year: Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents
The event also honored Kiss bassist and co-founder Gene Simmons with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his touring career and impact on live entertainment and added rock-and-roll singer/dancer Chubby Checker and veteran concert promoter Gil Cunningham to the organization's Hall of Fame.
For more information on the IEBA, click here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from an Oct. 8 release from ACL Live, the ACL Live website and Billboard reporting.