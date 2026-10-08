Iconic Austin music venue named Theater of the Year

The Brief ACL Live at the Moody Theater named Theater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) It's been nominated for the same award for the last 3 years The IEBA Honors & Awards are an annual industry-voted program designed to honor organizations, venues, and live entertainment professionals



ACL Live at the Moody Theater has received another honor: Theater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

The iconic Austin music venue received the distinction during a ceremony Tuesday in Nashville.

What they're saying:

The IEBA Honors & Awards are an annual industry-voted program designed to honor organizations, venues, talent buyers, agents, promoters and other live entertainment professionals.

"This award is a meaningful recognition of the dedication and immense effort our entire team brings to ACL Live every day," said Samantha Garrett, assistant general manager of ACL Live. "I’m especially proud of our talent team for accepting this award from their peers. This is an occasion to celebrate their care for and stewardship of our iconic venue, as well as the role our entire team plays in its success."

ACL Live has been nominated for IEBA's Theater of the Year for the past three years.

Learn more about ACL Live here.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Willie Nelson (R) and Bonnie Raitt perform in concert during the ACL Hall of Fame taping at ACL Live on October 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Other winners

Big picture view:

ACL Live wasn't the only venue honored Tuesday night.

Other venue winners include:

Club of the Year: The Pinnacle Nashville

Casino of the Year: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Arena of the Year: Madison Square Garden

Amphitheater of the Year: The Gorge Amphitheatre

Fair/Expo of the Year: Minnesota State Fair

Festival of the Year: Bourbon & Beyond

Industry professionals honored include:

Club buyer of the year: Sonia Grover, First Avenue

Casino buyer of the year: Drew Dixon, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Corporate buyer of the year: EastCoast Entertainment

International buyer of the year: Jim Cressman, Invictus Entertainment

Fair/expo buyer of the year: Lisa Sexton, OC Fair

Festival buyer of the year: Tom Hoppa, Danny Wimmer Presents

Venue executive of the year: David Kells, Bridgestone Arena

Young professional of the year: Spencer Zubrow, Pinnacle Entertainment

Music & entertainment industry educator of the year: Ed Traversari, Point Park University

Boutique agency agent of the year: Heath Baumhor, Reliant Talent

Major agency agent of the year: Becky Gardenhire, WME

Promoter of the year: Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents

The event also honored Kiss bassist and co-founder Gene Simmons with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his touring career and impact on live entertainment and added rock-and-roll singer/dancer Chubby Checker and veteran concert promoter Gil Cunningham to the organization's Hall of Fame.

For more information on the IEBA, click here.