Texas State dominates Washington State with 42-14 win in Pac-12 matchup
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Texas State Bobcats decimated the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, taking home a 42-14 win in San Marcos.
What we know:
Washington State struck first with a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Eshelman to Daniel Blood.
Texas State answered with 21 straight points, including a 9-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Brad Jackson, a 1-yard run by Davian Jackson, and a 44-yard scoring run by Brad Jackson.
Texas State’s special teams blocked both a punt and a field goal in the first half, with the blocked punt setting up a Bobcats touchdown.
Texas State racked up 311 rushing yards and 433 total yards, while holding Washington State to 105 rushing yards and 255 total yards.
Spot in Pac-12 Championship Game on the line
What's next:
The win capped Texas State’s regular-season conference slate in its first Pac-12 season. Its Pac-12 Championship Game berth hinges on the Boise State vs. San Diego State result.
The Source: This information comes from live game coverage and ESPN.