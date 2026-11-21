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The Brief The Bobcats rolled to a 42-14 victory at home in San Marcos, powered by 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns from their run game. After falling behind early, Texas State answered with 21 points, aided by blocked punt and field goal attempts in the first half. Texas State finished its first Pac-12 regular-season slate with the win, but its spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game now depends on the outcome of Boise State vs. San Diego State.



The Texas State Bobcats decimated the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, taking home a 42-14 win in San Marcos.

What we know:

Washington State struck first with a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Eshelman to Daniel Blood.

Texas State answered with 21 straight points, including a 9-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Brad Jackson, a 1-yard run by Davian Jackson, and a 44-yard scoring run by Brad Jackson.

Texas State’s special teams blocked both a punt and a field goal in the first half, with the blocked punt setting up a Bobcats touchdown.

Texas State racked up 311 rushing yards and 433 total yards, while holding Washington State to 105 rushing yards and 255 total yards.

Spot in Pac-12 Championship Game on the line

What's next:

The win capped Texas State’s regular-season conference slate in its first Pac-12 season. Its Pac-12 Championship Game berth hinges on the Boise State vs. San Diego State result.