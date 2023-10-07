ACL Music Festival: Thousands attend Day Two at Zilker Park

Thousands of music fans were at Zilker Park for day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Some fans have been coming to the festival for years.

"A decade of ACLs, yes", says festival goer, James Morrison.

Each year, the crowds get larger along with the list of artists performing at ACL. That's according to Morrison, who has witnessed the festival grow since 2013.

"When I first started coming, it was a lot smaller, it felt a lot more local," Morrison said. "And then now 10 years later it has become this kind of national, one of the largest festivals in the country."

According to Austin City Limits, more than 130 artists are set to hit the stage over the course of the two-weekend event. Saturday, fans came out to see some of their favorite artists.

"I am really wanting to see Tove Lo, that's who I am here for, and of course Shania Twain, I mean, she is everything," Morrison said.

"Shania Twain, I’m here for Shania," said festival goer Danielle Buxbaum. "I only got a one-day pass, so really came here for her."

Many festival goers say they prepared in advance with festival-inspired fashion, using the Zilker Park roadway as a runway.

"I was just looking for fun festival outfits that were still like somewhat comfortable and conducive for the weather, and yeah, it came in on Monday so perfect timing," Buxbaum said.

As the large crowds make their way into the ACL gates, some stay back waiting to purchase a last-minute wristband.

"Every year it gets more and more difficult to get a wristband," Morrison said.

Morrison said he has a method he uses to gain access to the festival.

"I'm going to smile and use my good ole Texas charm and charm my way into a good price for a wristband," he said.