ACL Music Festival 2025: Who's performing this year?

Austin City Limits Music Festival releases lineup for 2025 Headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat and Luke Combs Weekend One is October 3-5 and Weekend Two is October 10-12



The lineup for the Austin City Limits Music Festival is out.

Who is performing at ACL this year?

The backstory:

Some musicians who performed not too long ago in Austin at Moody Center will be back to perform in Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Headliners for this year's festival include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit and Doechii.

Weekend One exclusive acts include Modest Mouse while Weekend Two exclusive acts include Maren Morris.

Weekend One will be October 3-5 while Weekend Two will be October 10-12.

What you can do:

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. (CT) today (5/6/25).

The full lineup and more details on tickets can be found here.