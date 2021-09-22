Interim APD Chief Joseph Chacon to become next Chief of Police

article

Interim Chief Joseph Chacon will be the next chief of the Austin Police Department.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has announced that Chacon, who has been the interim police chief since March, will take on the role permanently.

"I want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped us reach this important decision for our community," said City Manager Cronk in a news release. "After hearing from so many of you, and following an extensive and rigorous recruitment process, I’m confident Interim Chief Joseph Chacon is the right person to lead our City’s police department to achieve results, build trust and transparency, and accomplish equitable public safety outcomes for all Austin residents and visitors."

Chacon's appointment is subject to confirmation by Austin City Council. An item will be placed on the council's September 30 agenda.

"I am extremely excited and humbled by this amazing opportunity," said Interim Chief Chacon. "Austin PD is at a critical juncture, and I am honored that the City Manager is showing the trust in me to lead this amazing organization. I will be engaging our department employees and our community to make sure we are moving forward in the best way possible."

An official announcement from city officials will be made at 1:30 p.m. It will be streamed on the FOX 7 Austin website, FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel, and the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

The Greater Austin Crime Commission President Corby Jastrow released a statement in response to the news of Chacon's selection saying he "commends" Cronk on the selection and calling Chacon "the police chief Austin needs now. He has earned the respect of the community and will lead the department through the challenges ahead. Austin can count on Chief Chacon to focus on rising crime and a patrol staffing crisis while advancing reform."

TIMELINE OF SEARCH FOR NEXT CHIEF

In May, the City of Austin held a series of virtual community meetings and asked members of the public to give feedback on who they wanted to be the next chief.

The following month, in June, FOX 7 Austin obtained application information through an open records request that 45 people had applied for the job.

Officials identified the top seven candidates in July and narrowed the number to three in August.

The other two candidates besides Chacon were Avery L. Moore, Assistant Chief with the Dallas Police Department, and Emada E. Tingirides, Deputy Chief with the Los Angeles Police Department.

WHO IS JOSEPH CHACON?

Chacon was unanimously confirmed by Austin City Council in March to be the interim police chief after serving as Assistant Chief of Police for more than four years overseeing Patrol, Special Operations, Specialized Patrol, Investigations, Intelligence, Professional Standards, and Training/Recruiting.

He has been with APD for more than 20 years.

Chacon became interim police chief after the retirement of former Chief Brian Manley.

He is the former director of the Austin Regional Intelligence Center and has served on the Major Cities Chief’s Association (MCCA) Intelligence Commander’s Group, as well as the executive board of the National Fusion Center Association. He has also served on the Travis County Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice Advisory Committee.

Chacon volunteers with the Miracle League of Austin, an adaptive Little League baseball organization, and with Special Olympics Texas. He is on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Torch Run Committee, an anchor organization committed to the Special Olympics.

Chacon is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington School of Urban and Public Affairs, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He received his Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX.

He is a graduate of PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police, Texas State University’s Certified Public Manager Program, and MCCA’s Police Executive Leadership Institute.

___

