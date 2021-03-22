Assistant Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon to be named interim chief

City officials are holding a news conference to discuss the search for the next Austin Police Department chief. FOX 7 Austin has learned that officials will also announce current Assistant Police Chief Joe Chacon as the interim chief.

According to his LinkedIn page, Chacon has served in his role as Assistant Chief of Police for more than four years and has been with APD for more than 20 years.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. (CT) and will be streamed on fox7austin.com and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

City Manager Spencer Cronk will be joined by Assistant City Manager for Safety Rey Arellano and Director of Human Resources Joya Hayes.

In February, Chief Brian Manley announced he is retiring from the Austin Police Department after serving in the position for nearly three years. His retirement takes effect on March 28.