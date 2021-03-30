Acting Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon holds first news conference

Acting Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon is holding his first news conference since being named as Interim Chief which is effective April 11.

Chacon will be joined by Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk at the briefing which is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. It will be streamed on fox7austin.com and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

Chacon served in his role as Assistant Chief of Police for more than four years and has been with the Austin Police Department for more than 20 years.

In February, Brian Manley announced his retirement from the Austin Police Department after serving as chief for nearly three years. His retirement took effect on March 28.