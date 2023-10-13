Actor, producer, and Austin native Julius Tennon receives the keys to city

You might know Julius Tennon from his work on "The Woman King", "Dazed and Confused" or "Criminal Minds", but to a room full of people Friday afternoon, he's a friend and former classmate.

The 1973 class of Johnston High School reunited for their 50th anniversary.

Among the alumni is Julius Tennon, accompanied by his wife, actress Viola Davis.

"It's so great to always come home, but especially this weekend to be home, and all of my classmates and celebrate our 50-year reunion," said Tennon. "It's really really special."

His former peers and lifelong friends are also here to celebrate him and all that he's accomplished in the last 50 years.

"He put in the work," said Dewy Brooks, a friend of Tennon’s. "He did what he wanted to do, and he's made himself proud as well as Austin is proud."

Tennon is a film and TV producer and actor.

He's worked on "The Simone Biles Story", "Batman v. Superman", and "Friday Night Lights", just to name a few.

"If you can dream it and believe it, you can do it and that's exactly what Julius has done," said Brooks.

His career is also centered on the next generation of filmmakers with JuVee Productions, a company he and his wife created.

But he's also returned home to help Austin's Spectrum Theatre company and the Capital City Black Film Festival.

"He's a true philanthropist to our city," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "He's uplifted so many young artists and filmmakers."

That is why Mayor Watson turned over the keys to the city.

"It is my great honor, as mayor of the city of Austin, to present you the key to the city of Austin, Texas," said Watson.

"I just thank you all," said Tennon. "I appreciate this honor."

50 years after crossing the stage at graduation day, his friends and family said no one deserves this honor more.

"It ain't all about the movies showing the glam and all that but these people are so down to earth," said Shirley Terry, the special events coordinator and friend of Tennon’s.

Mayor Watson has only ever given out the keys to the city one other time.