Texas teen accused of killing San Antonio Sonic employee arrested

The Brief 17-year-old accused of killing Sonic employee in San Antonio was arrested Adiah Namir Roberson was arrested in Dallas Her arrest came from a Crime Stopper tip



A teen on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list was arrested in Dallas.

Texas DPS said 17-year-old Adiah Namir Roberson was taken into custody at an apartment complex in southeast Dallas following a Crime Stopper tip.

According to SAPD, on July 7, a Sonic manager was shot after learning Roberson took money from an employee.

When the victim went outside to get pictures of Roberson's license plate, Roberson became upset, and shot and killed the victim, according to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Roberson since then.

