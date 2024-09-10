Teen who killed San Antonio Sonic employee believed to be in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department says it believes a teen accused of shooting and killing a person in San Antonio is possibly in the Austin area.
The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Adiah Namir Roberson.
According to SAPD, on July 7, a Sonic manager was shot after learning Roberson took money from an employee.
When the victim went outside to get pictures of Roberson's license plate, Roberson became upset, and shot and killed the victim, according to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Roberson since then.
Roberson is wanted for murder and forgery.
SAPD believe Roberson is in the Austin area.
Anyone with information may submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.