Viviana Ortiz-Zuniga: Missing woman last seen in Fayetteville

The Brief The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is searching for Viviana Ortiz-Zuniga She was last seen in the Fayetteville area on April 2 The family wants their mother to return safely



The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who hasn't been seen in a week and a half.

Viviana Ortiz-Zuniga was last seen in the Fayetteville area on the night of April 2.

Viviana Ortiz-Zuniga is missing

What they're saying:

Viviana Ortiz-Zuniga's son, Carlos Vera, 23, says it started with a call from his sister, saying their mother hadn't come back.

"She would sometimes go with my aunt or somebody, and we thought maybe her phone died, or she couldn't communicate. The kids had school the next morning, so I told her, 'okay, if she doesn't come and take the kids before they go to school, then something's wrong, because that's not normal for her,'" Vera said.

The next morning, they still didn't hear anything. At that point, they called law enforcement.

"It's just something unbelievable. We wouldn't think would have happened," Vera said.

The Texas Rangers are helping the Fayette County Sheriff's Office with the case.

Ortiz-Zuniga was last seen wearing hoop earrings, a pink "Orsak" shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

"She's always been nice. Everybody at work loves her, she wouldn't harm anyone. My parents have had their differences, but they're both good people," Vera said.

Ortiz-Zuniga's car was found in Austin County, but there was no sign of her.

"They're still investigating, trying to see if they find anything inside the car or anything like that," Vera said.

He says the whole ordeal has been hard for him and his younger siblings. He and his 20-year-old sister are helping to care for their 17- and 11-year-old siblings.

"We got to step up, take care of our siblings, and then take care for bills and everything else," he said.

They just want their mother to return safely.

"I don't know who would try to do something bad. Everybody thinks of her in a good way. I'm hoping somebody knows something or someone saw something and shares it with us that we can find her and get her home," he said.

If you have any information, contact the numbers on the flyer.