AFD received 300 fireworks-related calls on July 4th

The Austin Fire Department says it received about 300 calls about fireworks-related incidents on July 4th.

Of the 300 calls, they say about 250 of them were incidents with grass, dumpster and trash fires, and a few structure fires as well.

These 300 calls come in addition to the usual call volume.

MORE: Firework violations could cost residents thousands of dollars

Most jurisdictions around Texas have city ordinances prohibiting the use of fireworks within or near city limits including Austin, Georgetown, Hutto, Liberty Hill, Taylor, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, and Kyle.