AFD investigating case of arson after Northeast Austin apartment fire

The Austin Fire Department is investigating an arson after a fire at a Northeast Austin apartment on Tuesday.

According to Austin fire, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, around 5:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at 502 W Longspur Blvd.

When crews arrived, they found fire impacting two balconies and one stairwell of one of the apartment buildings.

After processing the scene, AFD investigators determined the cause of the fire was intentionally set. They are now investigating this as an act of arson.

Three people were injured in the fire. Two of them were taken to a local hospital, one person was in critical condition, AFD said.

About 30 people have been displaced by the fire.

The total estimated dollar loss is $1 million to the structure, and $200,000 for the contents.