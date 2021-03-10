AFD looking for suspect in arson at North Lamar Goodwill
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say was involved in a fire at a Goodwill in North Austin.
AFD says that the suspect was involved in a fire at the Goodwill store at 5555 N. Lamar Blvd on Feb. 23 just after midnight.
(Austin Fire Department)
He is described as a white male with a goatee or beard. He was last seen wearing a black Ariat hoodie and was driving an older model Chevrolet extended-cab pickup with a silver or chrome headache rack.
(Austin Fire Department)
Anything with information on the suspect is asked to call Austin Fire investigators at 512-974-0240 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).