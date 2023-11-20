Armed robbery suspect arrested after returning to same store near UT Austin

University of Texas at Austin Police have arrested an aggravated robbery suspect after they returned to the same store less than two hours later.

It started around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Guadalupe.

Investigators say a non UT-affiliated suspect entered a store, took an item and pointed a handgun at a store employee.

Police say around 7 p.m., the suspect returned to the store and was arrested. Officers say a BB gun that matched the description of the weapon used in the earlier robbery was found in the suspect's waistband.

No injuries were reported.