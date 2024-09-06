Community mourns death of 19-year-old Thrall Air Force Academy cadet

The U.S. Air Force Academy is investigating the death of a Thrall cadet after she was found unconscious in her dorm Wednesday night.

19-year-old Avery Koonce was in her first year at the Academy in Colorado Springs. She was a member of the track and field team with big dreams to make a difference in healthcare for pilots.

Before Avery Koonce suited up in her U.S. Military uniform, she proudly wore Thrall Tiger purple.

"Anything that we feel for Thrall High School and what our Thrall community is about, Avery was definitely the epitome of Thrall High School," said Tommy Hooker, Thrall ISD superintendent.

His first day on the job was also Koonce's first day of kindergarten.

"From the time that she was coming into school, from the time that she was ready to go out and conquer the world," said Hooker.

Hooker remembers her as a track star, Miss THS, student council president, and the National Honor Society president, but more importantly, a good person.

"Very good role model, she had a lot of charisma and just a very strong character," said Hooker.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Pete Sessions)

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, saw that in her too.

"Character-driven organization is what she would have to be a part of," said Sessions describing USAFA. "She would have to live that. She would have to be that and this was one of her finest characteristics."

Sessions nominated her for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He said they'd often refer to her future like Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear.

"She liked it when I would use words, 'from here to infinity and beyond,’ and that was what she wanted to do in the United States Air Force," said Sessions.

She wanted to become a physical therapist focused on prolonging the life spans of pilots. Just before graduation, Thrall ISD came together to recognize her for her achievement of being accepted to USAFA.

"All three schools came together," said Sessions. "They were proud of her. They knew what she was."

Her dreams were cut short on Wednesday when the Air Force Academy said she was found unconscious in her dorm.

They said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but she did not survive.

The Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind shared that "We lost an incredible teammate last night. While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA. Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family."

"It was really just surprising and our whole community is sad for Avery's family and for this community," said Hooker. "Avery was a huge loss."

Now, it will be her memory of hard work and compassion that leaves a legacy fit to go to "infinity and beyond."

"She's well-rounded, she spoke about herself and about her future in positive ways and I want others to feel free not to back away from that at all," said Sessions. "The sting that has happened in this case is still the glory that she takes with her to heaven."

Thrall ISD honored her at Friday’s football game.

They put her initials on the field in pink, asked the cheerleaders to wear bows that matched the blue of the U.S. Air Force colors, and paused for a moment of silence.

Chip Osborne, the board chairman who recommended Koonce for selection and a retired Colonel from the U.S. Army, added that "Avery was a wonderful young lady with a bright future. We are all deeply sorry for her untimely passing. She will be missed by her parents, friends, and the Thrall/Taylor community."