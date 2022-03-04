Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO says

Home rental company Airbnb is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

The decision was tweeted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky late Thursday.

On Monday, the company announced its nonprofit arm Airbnb.org would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Chesky and Joe Gebbia, chairman of Airbnb.org, sent letters to leaders of Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary offering help to house the refugees, according to Reuters.

Except for Germany, the countries share borders with Ukraine.

FILE - In this photo illustration the American online marketplace and hospitality service Airbnb logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an economic stock exchange index graph in the background.

Airbnb, donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and hosts of Airbnb.org will pay for the stays.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the European Union so far after the Russian invasion.

Senior EU and French officials say the bloc needs to prepare for millions more.

